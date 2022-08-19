Search icon
WI vs NZ 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Barbados

Know all the details about the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and New Zealand on August 19 in Barbados.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

WI vs NZ 2nd ODI

West Indies finally broke their nine-match losing streak as they defeated New Zealand in the first ODI of the series. Now, the two sides are set to cross swords yet again in the second ODI on Friday. 

Nicholas Pooran and Co restricted the Kiwis to 190 runs in the previous game, courtesy of some exceptional bowling from Akeal Hossein. In reply, the hosts chased down the required target comfortably thanks to Shamarh Brooks' half-century. 

Skipper Kane Williamson's form has been a reason to worry for New Zealand, and they will hope that the captain of the ship can banish his blues and lead his side to a roaring win in the upcoming fixture. 

When and what time will the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be played on August 19 (Friday) at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will take place at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. 

Which channel will telecast West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in India?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will not be aired on any TV channels in India. 

How to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in India?

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on the Fancode App.

WI vs NZ 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

