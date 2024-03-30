SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 12 to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in the 12th match of IPL 2024 on Sunday. The game is set for March 31 at 3:30 pm IST and will be held at GT's home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Led by Shubhman Gill, Gujarat Titans kicked off their IPL 2024 journey with a strong victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) at home. However, they faced a setback in their second match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing start to their 2024 campaign, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a narrow margin of four runs. However, they bounced back impressively in their second game against Mumbai Indians (MI), securing a 31-run victory at home.

Live streaming details

When will the GT vs SRH , IPL 2024 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the GT vs SRH, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch GT vs SRH online in India?

The live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad offers a sort of balanced game of play between the bat and the ball. In T20 matches held at this venue, the average score in the first innings is around 160, while in the second innings, it drops slightly to about 137.

Weather report

The weather in Ahmedabad will be about 37 degrees Celsius when the match begins, and it will stay that way during the entire game. There's no chance of rain.

Probable playing XI

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Saik Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Jhonson

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natrajan