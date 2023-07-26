Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj soar in ICC Test rankings; Rohit Sharma enters top 10

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a commendable start against West Indies, has further ascended in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have made significant progress in the latest ICC Men's Test Rankings, which were released on Wednesday.

After India's draw in the second Test against the West Indies in Trinidad, which led them to a 1-0 series victory, Rohit has climbed to ninth place in the batters' rankings. This rise comes after his impressive scores of 80 and 57.

In addition, Siraj, who took five wickets in the first innings in Trinidad, has jumped six places to a career-best 33rd place overall on the list for bowlers. Jadeja has also made gains, moving up to sixth place in the rankings.

Meanwhile, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved a new career-high of 63 on the list for batters. This significant jump of 10 places is a result of his impressive performances, scoring 57 and 38 in just his second Test appearance in Trinidad.

Turning to Pakistan, left-handed batter Saud Shakeel's outstanding performances with the bat, including a brilliant double hundred that earned him the Player of the Match award, have propelled him 12 spots up to 15th place. This achievement marks a new career-best rating for him.

Agha Salman, a versatile all-rounder, has soared an impressive 17 places to secure the 58th position among batters. Meanwhile, Naseem Shah, a formidable seamer, has climbed one spot to claim the 44th position, and spinner Abrar Ahmed has surged an impressive 12 spots to share the 45th position on the list of top bowlers.

On the other side, Sri Lanka faced defeat at Galle, but not without some notable individual accomplishments. Dhananjaya de Silva, with his exceptional scores of 122 and 82, has made a remarkable leap of 11 spots to secure the 24th position. Another standout performer, spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, has achieved a career-best seventh position after an outstanding seven-wicket haul. His spin partner, Ramesh Mendis, has also made a modest advancement, moving up one spot to secure the 21st position after claiming six wickets in the match.

