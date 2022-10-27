South Africa vs Bangladesh live streaming: When and where to watch SA vs BAN match 22 of T20 World Cup in India

Source: Cricket South Africa (Twitter)

South Africa will lock horns against Bangladesh in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2022 seeking to pick up their first win in the tournament. The previous match between South Africa and Zimbabwe was washed out due to rain and both sides shared the points.

The Proteas will thus have to win all of their remaining games to stay in contention for a place in the semifinals. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are currently sitting pretty atop the Group B points table, after beating Netherlands.

Shakib Al Hasan's side face their first real test in the World Cup so far, whereas the Proteas will know that the Bangla Tigers will be no pushovers.

All in all, the match between South Africa and Bangladesh should be a classic encounter.

Here's all you need to know about South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, match 22

When will South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, October 26.

Where will South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

What time will South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match begin?

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match live on TV in India?

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

South Africa vs Bangladesh probable playing XI

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed