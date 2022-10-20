Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Waqar Younis relieved by the absence of star Indian fast bowler in match against Pakistan

Ahead of the India-Pakistan clash on 23rd October, Waqar Younis opened up on how the Indian team missed the trick by not picking Umran Malik.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:09 PM IST

ICC T20 World Cup: Waqar Younis relieved by the absence of star Indian fast bowler in match against Pakistan
Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis has taken a sarcastic dig at Indian selectors. With ex-Pakistani cricketers highly rating speed over accuracy, Umran Malik is a no-brainer for them. As he has not been picked for the T20 World Cup, former Pakistan coach believes India have done them a favour.

READ: BCCI can't decide alone, will have to rely on Government's decision to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: Roger Binny

Umran had an IPL 2022 to remember, breathing fire through his pace, which the opposition batters struggled with. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer picked up 22 wickets, including a fifer, in 14 IPL 2022 games at an average of 20.22.

For her performance in the IPL, he earned a maiden call-up to the Indian side, but after failing to impress in three T20Is, the Jammu and Kashmir star was shown the doors. He is now sharpening his skills in domestic cricket.

In an interaction with A Sports, Waqar Younis underlined that sometimes management must take a leap of faith and play such promising bowlers in crunch matches. The 50-year-old observed how Team India don't give as much importance to pace as Pakistan, saying:

"If you pick even the great bowlers, very early they are thrown in the deep end and they learn to swim quickly. I'm happy he's not there because Pakistan's match is looming. He's a real talent. We spoke about this in Asia Cup as well because he didn't belong to any of the Star Sports' experts' team. I was really surprised because they don't think the way we do."

READ: ZIM vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Zimbabwe vs Scotland Match 12, T20 World Cup 2022

"We feel if we have pace, everything will go right. And eventually, you saw that the boys who debuted under I and Misbah are now the backbone of the bowling."

The Indian team will face Pakistan on 23rd October in Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.