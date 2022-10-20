ICC T20 World Cup: Waqar Younis relieved by the absence of star Indian fast bowler in match against Pakistan

Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis has taken a sarcastic dig at Indian selectors. With ex-Pakistani cricketers highly rating speed over accuracy, Umran Malik is a no-brainer for them. As he has not been picked for the T20 World Cup, former Pakistan coach believes India have done them a favour.

READ: BCCI can't decide alone, will have to rely on Government's decision to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: Roger Binny

Umran had an IPL 2022 to remember, breathing fire through his pace, which the opposition batters struggled with. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer picked up 22 wickets, including a fifer, in 14 IPL 2022 games at an average of 20.22.

For her performance in the IPL, he earned a maiden call-up to the Indian side, but after failing to impress in three T20Is, the Jammu and Kashmir star was shown the doors. He is now sharpening his skills in domestic cricket.

In an interaction with A Sports, Waqar Younis underlined that sometimes management must take a leap of faith and play such promising bowlers in crunch matches. The 50-year-old observed how Team India don't give as much importance to pace as Pakistan, saying:

"If you pick even the great bowlers, very early they are thrown in the deep end and they learn to swim quickly. I'm happy he's not there because Pakistan's match is looming. He's a real talent. We spoke about this in Asia Cup as well because he didn't belong to any of the Star Sports' experts' team. I was really surprised because they don't think the way we do."

READ: ZIM vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Zimbabwe vs Scotland Match 12, T20 World Cup 2022

"We feel if we have pace, everything will go right. And eventually, you saw that the boys who debuted under I and Misbah are now the backbone of the bowling."

The Indian team will face Pakistan on 23rd October in Melbourne Cricket Stadium.