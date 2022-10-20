ZIM vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Zimbabwe vs Scotland Match 12, T20 World Cup 2022

Scotland vs Zimbabwe

The 12th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will see Scotland facing off against Zimbabwe on 21st October at the Bellerive Oval. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see its twelfth match of this tournament between Scotland and Zimbabwe.

This game will see the clash between the two teams of Group B in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Scotland will be squaring off against Zimbabwe for the first time in the twelfth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Scotland is currently placed at the top of the points table of the ICC T20 World Cup whereas Zimbabwe is currently placed at the second spot on the points table.

Scotland played their last game against Ireland where Ireland beat them by 6 wickets. Michael Jones hammered 86 runs for Scotland in that game.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe played their last game against West Indies and lost that game by 31 runs. Sikandar Raza scored 14 runs and picked up 3 wickets for Zimbabwe in that game.

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Cross

Batters: Richard Berrington, Craig Ervine, George Munsey (C), Ryan Burl

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Michael Leask

Bowlers: Brad Wheal, Mark Watt (VC), Tendai Chatara

Match Overview

Scotland vs Zimbabwe (ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – Group B Match 12)

Date & Time: Friday, October 21 at 1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart