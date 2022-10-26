SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 22, T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh vs South Africa

South Africa will battle it out with Bangladesh in match number 22 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Rain yet again denied South Africa a win over Zimbabwe. Bangladesh are coming off a scrappy nine runs win against Netherlands.

These two teams have met a total of 7 times in this format so far, and South Africa came out victorious on all 7 occasions. This game will be a crucial one for the Proteas as their first game got abandoned due to rain. Bangladesh will be hoping to capitalize on their momentum and upset the favorites of the match.

READ: IND vs NED live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match 23 of T20 World Cup in India

Its simple equation for South Africa. They have to win the maximum out of the remaining four games. To begin with, they will be facing Bangladesh, who horribly struggled against Netherlands.

For Bangladesh, yet again a lot will rest on the shoulders of Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das to provide team good start up front. Batting has looked shaky with none of the batters able to strike at 130 plus strike rate.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Batters – Markram, Miller, Litton Das, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Mosadeek Hossain

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock

Bowlers – Wayne Parnell, Ahmed, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

READ: IND vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Netherlands Super 12 Match 23, T20 World Cup 2022

South Africa vs Bangladesh probable XI

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan ©, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud