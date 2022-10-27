India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Sydney Weather, Pitch report, probable playing XI

India vs Netherlands match details

With a Net Run Rate of 0.050, India are now in second place overall in Group 2 behind Bangladesh’s 0.450. To boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) and maintain their lead in the standings, the Men in Blue will be looking for a dominant victory over the Netherlands.

In Group 2 of the Super 12, together with India, are Bangladesh, South Africa, and Pakistan in addition to Netherlands and Zimbabwe from the First Round. With a side full of stars, India entered the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with high hopes of ending a 15-year title drought and winning their second title.

Rohit Sharma and Co defeated Pakistan in a thrilling encounter on the very last ball to pick up their first points of the tournament, and next up they will square off against the Netherlands, who have so far, given a good account of themselves in the qualifying rounds.

Ahead of IND vs NED match in T20 World Cup 2022, here's all you need to know

When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands take place?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be held on Thursday, October 27.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands take place?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands start?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will start at 12:30 PM (IST).

India vs Netherlands Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 23°C on the matchday with 57% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There is 71% chance of precipitation during the game.

India vs Netherlands Pitch Report:

The Sydney Cricket Ground’s surface frequently provides batters with a decent opportunity to score a few quick runs. The pacers will not have much help from the pitch in the early going, but the spinners may feel more confident in their chances during the middle overs. On this surface, chasing would be the best course of action if you win the toss.

India vs Netherlands probable playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

IND vs NED: Live Streaming & Broadcast

The India vs Netherlands match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.