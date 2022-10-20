WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Ireland Match 11, T20 World Cup 2022

West Indies vs Ireland

West Indies and Ireland will square off in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group B contest on Friday, October 21 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. This match will determine a SUPER-12 spot. The victor advances, while the loser’s world cup run is over.

West Indies and Ireland will play the penultimate game of Group B of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (October 21) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. All four teams in Group B have won one game each and the winner of this game will advance to the next stage. West Indies, the two-time champions had a miserable start to the tournament as they lost the first game against Scotland by 42 runs after failing to chase the target of 161 runs. However, they came back strongly in the next game against Zimbabwe and defeated the African country by 31 runs.

Ireland, on the other hand, lost their opening game against Zimbabwe by 31 runs after giving away 174 runs. However, much like the West Indies, Ireland managed to overpower Scotland in their second game and won the game by six wickets. They chased down the target of 177 runs, the highest-ever successful run-chase in the T20 World Cup for Ireland.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Team

Batters: Paul Stirling, Evin Lewis, George Dockrell

Wicket-keepers: Johnson Charles (c), Lorcan Tucker

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Alzari Joseph (vc), Obed McCoy, Joshua Little

Match Overview

West Indies vs Ireland (ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – Group B Match 11)

Date & Time: Friday, October 21 at 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart