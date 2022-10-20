Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir predicted his playing XI for the Indian team in the upcoming match against Pakistan and left out Karthik.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 05:56 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
Gautam Gambhir

Speaking during the Zeemdia conclave, former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir picked his playing XI for the upcoming match against Pakistan and also said that the ultimate goal should be to win World Cup and not just win against Pakistan.

READ: ICC T20 World Cup: UAE win last over thriller against Namibia, Sri Lanka-Netherland qualify for 'Super 12'

Gautam Gambhir said that he will pick Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik as the latter hardly plays 10-12 balls in a match but Rishabh Pant can bat like a floater and can be used up the order if India loses some early wickets.

He also picked 4 fast bowlers with Hardik Pandya being the 4th one along with Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel. In the spin department, he said Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal should play agead of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Talking about the batting lineup, Gautam Gambhir said that it looks pretty set with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening followed by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Gautam Gambhir's playing XI against Pakistan:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
2022 Range Rover launched in India, check the images of the luxury SUV
In Pics: 20 quadrillion ants live on Earth, some amazing facts you might not have known
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.