Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik

Gautam Gambhir

Speaking during the Zeemdia conclave, former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir picked his playing XI for the upcoming match against Pakistan and also said that the ultimate goal should be to win World Cup and not just win against Pakistan.

Gautam Gambhir said that he will pick Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik as the latter hardly plays 10-12 balls in a match but Rishabh Pant can bat like a floater and can be used up the order if India loses some early wickets.

He also picked 4 fast bowlers with Hardik Pandya being the 4th one along with Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel. In the spin department, he said Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal should play agead of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Talking about the batting lineup, Gautam Gambhir said that it looks pretty set with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening followed by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Gautam Gambhir's playing XI against Pakistan:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel.