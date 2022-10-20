ICC T20 World Cup: Here's a look at India's predicted XI against arch-rivals Pakistan for upcoming match

Indian team is all set to play against Pakistan on October 23 in their first froup match of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022.
Rohit and Co. will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener. After a disappointing showing in the T20I World Cup 2021 where they failed to reach the semifinals, the Men in Blue will look for a much better showing down under in Australia.
READ: Netherlands qualify for Super 12, epic dressing room celebration goes viral
With a mouthwatering clash in the offing, let’s take a look at how the Indian team could line up against the arch-rivals.
1. Opening pair - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul
The opening combination has been a constant over the last few T20I series. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, brandishing their willows in a way that suits the side’s new attacking template, should face the fearsome trio of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.
(Picture Credit - Team India Instagram)
2. Middle Order - Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav
Virat Kolhi, since his break, has just rediscovered his form and is back to what he does best for the team- providing consistency and solidarity. He slammed a century in Asia Cup 2022.
READ: ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
India’s best T20I batter at the moment, Suryakumar Yadav will take the responsibility to score runs in the middle order, just like he has been doing since his debut.
The performance of both batters will ve very crucial for the Indian team to cruise ahead in the competition.
(Picture Credit - Team India Instagram)
3. Wicketkeeper - Rishabh Pant
There have been a lot of questions marks whether Rishabh Pant should be included or not, but looking at his big-hitting ability and adding flair to the team's lineup due to his left-handed batting, the Indian team might pick him in the squad and give him duties behind the stumps.
(Picture Credit - Team India Instagram)
4. Lower middle order and All-rounder - Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik
The veteran wicketkeeper batter is expected to play the finisher’s role to perfection. Karthik has played little cameos on the limited occasions he has batted and remains a vital cog in India’s batting lineup.
READ: T20 World Cup 2022: 7 Indian origin cricketers who will play for another nation in the mega-event
Since regaining his full fitness, Hardik Pandya has just been seen winning games single-handedly for India and is contributing in all three facets of the game. He has been striking at 151.39 since coming back into the team and is expected to play with this same aggressive intent in the world cup.
(Picture Credit - Team India Instagram)
5. Bowlers - Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India will have to choose between Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to accompany Axar in the spin department. While this is a touch-and-go call, the former could be a better option given the opposition and recent form.
READ: T20 World Cup controversies: Top 5 most dramatic moments in the history of mega event
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will now shoulder the responsibility of leading the bowling attack in the T20 World Cup in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He is lethal with the new bowl as he can swing the bowl both ways, creating problems for the batters at the top.
He is India’s top wicket-taker in this format this year. However, his death bowling is a concern, but these four games before the marquee clash will help him execute these skills much better.
(Picture Credit - Team India Instagram)
6. Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami
Bhuvneshwar will be joined by Mohammed Shami who was named as the replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. Although Shami has not gotten a chance to play in a T20I since last year’s World Cup but the pacer was instrumental in his franchise’s (Gujarat Titans) title victory. Shami took wickets with the new ball and also contained runs at the end and also performed well in the warm-up matches.
READ: With Mohammad Rizwan leading the chart yet again in the latest rankings, here's a list of top 5 batters in T20Is
Arshdeep Singh will play the role of 'death specialist' for the Indian team in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He can nail the yorkers at will.
(Picture Credit - Team India Instagram)