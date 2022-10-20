ICC T20 World Cup: Here's a look at India's predicted XI against arch-rivals Pakistan for upcoming match

Indian team is all set to play against Pakistan on October 23 in their first froup match of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022.

Rohit and Co. will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener. After a disappointing showing in the T20I World Cup 2021 where they failed to reach the semifinals, the Men in Blue will look for a much better showing down under in Australia.

With a mouthwatering clash in the offing, let’s take a look at how the Indian team could line up against the arch-rivals.