Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Netherlands qualify for Super 12, epic dressing room celebration goes viral

The agony for losing the match against Sri Lanka soon turned into ecstasy for the Netherlands side as a defeat for Namibia helped them to qualify.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

Netherlands qualify for Super 12, epic dressing room celebration goes viral
Netherlands Cricket Team

The agony for losing the match against Sri Lanka soon turned into ecstasy for the Netherlands side as a defeat for Namibia helped the Netherlands to advance in the Super 12 round. Netherlands’ Max O'Dowd played brilliant innings of 71 but couldn’t take his side home.

READ: Indian team to tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 2 tests in December

After the loss, the side needed a UAE to win to qualify for Super 12, which looked almost impossible, considering Namibia’s form. However, luck favoured the UAE and Netherlands sides as the former registered a thrilling win. 

Namibia’s all-rounder David Wiese scored a brilliant 55 to take the game till the last over but his wicket put an end to Namibia’s fight as UAE registered a 7-run win.

The Dutch players were hooked to the television set after another thrilling encounter in the ongoing Group Stage of the T20 World Cup. The match was in the balance until the very last over with Namibia needing 14 off six deliveries to qualify for the next round.

David Wiese had the UAE bowlers on the ropes before Muhammad Waseem pulled off a stellar final over to the delight of the Dutch cricketers, who got together in a huddle to celebrate their qualification.

READ: Both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik should be included in playing XI against Pakistan: Sunil Gavaskar

That result has now meant that the Netherlands will join India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group 2 of the Super 12. The winner of Group B of the first round will join Group 2 as the sixth team.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty: Couples who found love inside Bigg Boss house
Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year
5 beautiful destinations in India for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in October
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.