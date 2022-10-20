Netherlands qualify for Super 12, epic dressing room celebration goes viral

Netherlands Cricket Team

The agony for losing the match against Sri Lanka soon turned into ecstasy for the Netherlands side as a defeat for Namibia helped the Netherlands to advance in the Super 12 round. Netherlands’ Max O'Dowd played brilliant innings of 71 but couldn’t take his side home.

After the loss, the side needed a UAE to win to qualify for Super 12, which looked almost impossible, considering Namibia’s form. However, luck favoured the UAE and Netherlands sides as the former registered a thrilling win.

Namibia’s all-rounder David Wiese scored a brilliant 55 to take the game till the last over but his wicket put an end to Namibia’s fight as UAE registered a 7-run win.

The Dutch players were hooked to the television set after another thrilling encounter in the ongoing Group Stage of the T20 World Cup. The match was in the balance until the very last over with Namibia needing 14 off six deliveries to qualify for the next round.

Celebration by the Dutch cricket team, having just qualified for the follow-up by the narrow defeat of Namibia by UAE. Yet another nail biting experience.

David Wiese had the UAE bowlers on the ropes before Muhammad Waseem pulled off a stellar final over to the delight of the Dutch cricketers, who got together in a huddle to celebrate their qualification.

That result has now meant that the Netherlands will join India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group 2 of the Super 12. The winner of Group B of the first round will join Group 2 as the sixth team.