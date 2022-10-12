With Mohammad Rizwan leading the chart yet again in the latest rankings, here's a list of top 5 batters in T20Is

1/5

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman is currently at the pole position of the ICC T20I batsman and he has maintained this position for quite some time now.

READ: From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup

Mohammad Rizwan was the leading run scorer in the Asia cup, he then scored the most number of runs in the recently concluded 7-match T20I series against England and is also looking in hot form in the ongoing T20I tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Rizwan started the tri-series with an unbeaten 78, but hasn’t made significant contributions since. His lead over Yadav is now reduced to just 15 rating points and Babar is another 30 points back in third.