With Mohammad Rizwan leading the chart yet again in the latest rankings, here's a list of top 5 batters in T20Is

In the latest ICC T20I rankings, Pakistani opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan managed to retain his spot at the top while Devon Conway entered the top 5.

  Oct 12, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its final list ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup. The fight for the top spot on the batting list has heated up. Regardless of how much T20 cricket is played around the world, the top three batsmen have maintained their dominance. 

Here's a list of top 5 batters in the T20Is.

1. Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman is currently at the pole position of the ICC T20I batsman and he has maintained this position for quite some time now.

Mohammad Rizwan was the leading run scorer in the Asia cup, he then scored the most number of runs in the recently concluded 7-match T20I series against England and is also looking in hot form in the ongoing T20I tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Rizwan started the tri-series with an unbeaten 78, but hasn’t made significant contributions since. His lead over Yadav is now reduced to just 15 rating points and Babar is another 30 points back in third. 

 

2. Suryakumar Yadav

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav is 15 points behind Mohammad Rizwan and currently stands at the 2nd position in the list of top T20I batsmen in the world. 

He scored the most number of runs for the Indian team in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa and played a few match-winning knocks. The Indian team will rely heavily on his performance and expect him to maintain his good form in the upcoming T20 CWC.

3. Babar Azam

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam is in the 3rd place in this elite list. He was recently dethroned from the 2nd place by the Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav. 

Babar Aam hasn't been in best of the form in recent times as He had a quiet Asia cup and didn't perform as expected in the series against England also. Babar Azam's batting strike rate has been a talking point and he would like to answer his critics with his performance in the upcoming ICC T20 CWC.

 

4. Aiden Markram

South African batter Aiden Markram is the fourth player to make it to this elite list. He has been a consistent performer for the proteas over the years and has maintained his place in the top 10 for quite a while now.

He will look forward to continuing his good form in the upcoming T20 CWC.

5. Devon Conway

New Zealand star Devon Conway has jumped into the top five on the latest ICC T20I rankings. Devon Conway, the leading run-getter in the ongoing T20I tri-series in New Zealand, jumped into the top five of the MRF Tyres T20I Batting Rankings after the impressive showing in the three-team series.

Conway made an unbeaten 70 against Bangladesh and another unbeaten 49 against Pakistan in the following game to leapfrog Aaron Finch and Dawid Malan and make it to the top five with 760 rating points.

