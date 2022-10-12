From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma will become only 3rd player to lead India in T20 WC after MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
India has a strong record in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While MS Dhoni's side won the inaugural event in 2007, they also advanced to the finals in 2014. In addition, the Men in Blue qualified for the semi-finals in 2016. It's indeed fair to assume that India entered these events as favourites but were unable to match their 2007 success.
Several Indian players have set records in this showpiece event with outstanding performances over the years. With the T20 World Cup 2022 only a week away, we'll take a look at some of the records held by Indian players in the T20 World Cup so far.
1. Most runs in a single T20 WC edition- Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, India's batting ace, was at his brilliant best during the tournament's 2014 edition. Kohli proved to be a strong opponent to whom the opposition had no answer.
Kohli scored 319 runs in six games, including four half-centuries. His runs were completed at an incredible 106.33 average and a consistent strike rate of 129.14.
Virat Kohli - 319 (2014)
Tillakaratne Dilshan - 317 (2009)
Babar Azam- 303 (2021)
Mahela Jayawardene- 302 (2010)
Tamim Iqbal- 295 (2016)
Virat Kohli remains to be the only player to win two Man of the Tournament award in T20 World Cup.
2. Most editions as captain in T20 World Cup- MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni led India in six editions of T20 WC which is most for any player. He led India in all matches of T20 WC during 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 & 2016. No other captain in the world has led any team for more than five editions in T20 World Cup.
Most editions as T20 WC captain:
MS Dhoni : 6 (2007-2016)
William Porterfield : 5 (2009-2016)
Paul Collingwood : 3 (2007-2010)
Graeme Smith : 3 (2007-2010)
Daren Sammy : 3 (2012-2016)
3. Players to play at least one match in all 8 (2007-2022) editions of T20 WC
Rohit Sharma has been the only Indian Player to be part of squad in all T20 WC editions since 2007.
Players to play at least one match in T20 WC from 2007 to 2021 edition:
Only Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan remain in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad, therefore these two might become the only players to feature in all eight T20 World Cup editions.
4. Fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup match- Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh became the first player to smash six sixes in a T20I match and also he ended up reaching the milestone of fifty from just 12 balls.
Fastest fifty in men's T20 WC:
5. Most maiden overs bowled in T20 WC overall- Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh holds the record for bowling most (4) maiden overs in men's T20 WC overall.
Most maiden overs bowled in men's T20 WC: