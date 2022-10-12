From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup

India has a strong record in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While MS Dhoni's side won the inaugural event in 2007, they also advanced to the finals in 2014. In addition, the Men in Blue qualified for the semi-finals in 2016. It's indeed fair to assume that India entered these events as favourites but were unable to match their 2007 success.

Several Indian players have set records in this showpiece event with outstanding performances over the years. With the T20 World Cup 2022 only a week away, we'll take a look at some of the records held by Indian players in the T20 World Cup so far.