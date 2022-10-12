Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma will become only 3rd player to lead India in T20 WC after MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 12, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

India has a strong record in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While MS Dhoni's side won the inaugural event in 2007, they also advanced to the finals in 2014. In addition, the Men in Blue qualified for the semi-finals in 2016. It's indeed fair to assume that India entered these events as favourites but were unable to match their 2007 success.

Several Indian players have set records in this showpiece event with outstanding performances over the years. With the T20 World Cup 2022 only a week away, we'll take a look at some of the records held by Indian players in the T20 World Cup so far.

1. Most runs in a single T20 WC edition- Virat Kohli

Most runs in a single T20 WC edition- Virat Kohli
1/5

Virat Kohli, India's batting ace, was at his brilliant best during the tournament's 2014 edition. Kohli proved to be a strong opponent to whom the opposition had no answer.

Kohli scored 319 runs in six games, including four half-centuries. His runs were completed at an incredible 106.33 average and a consistent strike rate of 129.14.

Virat Kohli - 319 (2014)

Tillakaratne Dilshan - 317 (2009)

Babar Azam- 303 (2021)

Mahela Jayawardene- 302 (2010)

Tamim Iqbal- 295 (2016)

Virat Kohli remains to be the only player to win two Man of the Tournament award in T20 World Cup.

2. Most editions as captain in T20 World Cup- MS Dhoni

Most editions as captain in T20 World Cup- MS Dhoni
2/5

MS Dhoni led India in six editions of T20 WC which is most for any player. He led India in all matches of T20 WC during 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 & 2016. No other captain in the world has led any team for more than five editions in T20 World Cup.

Most editions as T20 WC captain:

MS Dhoni : 6 (2007-2016)

William Porterfield : 5 (2009-2016)

Paul Collingwood : 3 (2007-2010)

Graeme Smith : 3 (2007-2010)

Daren Sammy : 3 (2012-2016)

3. Players to play at least one match in all 8 (2007-2022) editions of T20 WC

Players to play at least one match in all 8 (2007-2022) editions of T20 WC
3/5

Rohit Sharma has been the only Indian Player to be part of squad in all T20 WC editions since 2007.

Players to play at least one match in T20 WC from 2007 to 2021 edition:

  • Dwayne Bravo
  • Chris Gayle
  • Mushfiqur Rahim
  • Rohit Sharma 
  • Shakib Al Hasan
  • Mahmudullah

Only Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan remain in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad, therefore these two might become the only players to feature in all eight T20 World Cup editions.

 

4. Fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup match- Yuvraj Singh

Fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup match- Yuvraj Singh
4/5

Yuvraj Singh became the first player to smash six sixes in a T20I match and also he ended up reaching the milestone of fifty from just 12 balls.

Fastest fifty in men's T20 WC:

  • Yuvraj Singh - 12 balls vs ENG in Durban, 2007
  • Stephan Myburgh - 17 balls vs IRE in Sylhet, 2014
  • Glenn Maxwell - 18 balls vs PAK in Mirpur, 2014
  • KL Rahul - 18 balls vs SCO in Dubai, 2021
  • Shoaib Malik - 18 balls vs SCO in Sharjah, 2021

5. Most maiden overs bowled in T20 WC overall- Harbhajan Singh

Most maiden overs bowled in T20 WC overall- Harbhajan Singh
5/5

Harbhajan Singh holds the record for bowling most (4) maiden overs in men's T20 WC overall.

Most maiden overs bowled in men's T20 WC:

  • Harbhajan Singh - 4
  • Dilhara Fernando - 3
  • Rangana Herath - 3
  • Nuwan Kulasekara- 3
  • Ajantha mendis- 3
  • Mohammad Amir- 3

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh, Cirkus team join contestants for Rohit Shetty's show
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur, meet contestants of Salman Khan's show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.