Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes: Luxurious rides of India's T20 World Cup stars

Team India is set to attempt a shot at lifting the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time. The squad comprises some of the most flamboyant and classy players of the game, not just on the field but also off it. One thing common for several stars in the squad is the love for luxury cars. Here's a deep dive into the choice of wheels of some of India's biggest cricket stars.