Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes: Luxurious rides of India's T20 World Cup stars

Indian cricketers are not just flamboyant on the field but equally extravagant off it. Check out their luxurious rides.
Team India is set to attempt a shot at lifting the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time. The squad comprises some of the most flamboyant and classy players of the game, not just on the field but also off it. One thing common for several stars in the squad is the love for luxury cars. Here's a deep dive into the choice of wheels of some of India's biggest cricket stars.
1. Skipper Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini
Skipper Rohit Sharma recently gifted himself a new Lamborghini Urus. The captain and explosive opener likes his cars in blue, and not just the Urus but his blue BMW M5 is also a testament to this choice.
2. Suryakumar Yadav's new Mercedes
The 32-year-old batsman who leads in scoring runs in 2022 has also brought some exquisite buys in the year. These include Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe worth Rs 2.15 crore and the iconic Nissan Jonga, a car also in the stable of Captain Cool MS Dhoni.
3. KL Rahul bats for BMW
The stylish opening batsman, KL Rahul owns a BMW Speedster as well as a Mercedes C43 AMG sedan.
4. Hardik Pandya's collection
Explosive all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been spotted in a Mercedes AMG G63, an improved and more potent version of the hugely popular G-Wagen, as well as other luxurious rides like the Range Rover Vogue, Lamborghini Huracan EVO and Audi A6 power saloon.
5. Shreyas Iyer's Mercedes choice is old school
Part of the standby list for the T20 World Cup, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer owns a luxurious Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV worth Rs 2.45 crore.
6. Mohammed Siraj's BMW
Also on standby list, Mohammed Siraj treated himself to a classy brand new BMW car after attaining a huge success in his first tour to Australia
7. Dinesh Karthik's Porsche
Making a movie-esque comeback to the team, Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is a proud owner of the Porsche Cayman S worth Rs 1.78 crore.
8. Mohammad Shami's Jaguar
Team India pacer Mohammed Shami recently bought a brand new Jaguar F-type sports car worth nearly Rs 1 crore in the colour red. A bike lover too, Shami also bought Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 worth Rs 3.31 lakh in 2022.
9. Virat Kohli's Audis
Star batsman and former skipper Virat Kohli has a proper collection when it comes to Audi cars. He is also the brand ambassador for the German luxury automaker. Among his rides is a luxurious Audi R8 LMX worth Rs 2.97 crore. Kohli has also owned a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder in the past.