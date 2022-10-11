Search icon
Harmanpreet Kaur becomes India's first women's cricketer to win the ICC POTM award, here's look at her top knocks

Harmanpreet Kaur recently scored a century against England and became India's first women's cricketer to win the ICC Player of the month award.

Indian women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur became India's first women's cricketer to win the ICC Player of the Month award. She won this award for her excellent performance during the recently concluded ODI series against England women. 

Harmanpreet Kaur has emerged as an extremely reliable batter for India over the years. Often found anchoring the side's innings and getting them out of trouble, she is a cricketer worth looking up to. On her appointment as new ODI captain after legend Mithali Raj's retirement, let us look at her top knocks.

1. 171* against Australia, 2017 Cricket World Cup semi-final

171* against Australia, 2017 Cricket World Cup semi-final
1/3

With the team struggling at 2/35, it was in hands of veteran batters Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur to lead the side to a great score in the semi-finals.

While Mithali Raj fell for 36, Kaur exploded on the Aussie bowling attack, scoring 171* off 115, taking India to 281/4 in 50 overs. Australia fell 36-runs short of the target and India stormed to the final. 

2. 143* against England in 2022

143* against England in 2022
2/3

In the recently concluded ODI series against England women, Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 111-ball 143 with the help of 18 fours and 4 sixes against England Women in the second ODI of the three-match series at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

She bettered her own record of the highest individual score by an Indian woman against England in ODIs. Back in 2013, she scored an unbeaten 107 off 109 at the Brabourne Stadium in the World Cup.

3. 109 against West Indies, 2022 Cricket World Cup

109 against West Indies, 2022 Cricket World Cup
3/3

In match 10 of the tournament, India was struggling at 3/78 against WI. Then Harmanpreet Kaur (109) put up a 184 run stand with Smriti Mandhana. This took the side to 317/8 in fifty overs. West Indies were bundled out for 162, thanks to the spinner Sneh Rana's 3/21.

 

