Harmanpreet Kaur becomes India's first women's cricketer to win the ICC POTM award, here's look at her top knocks

Harmanpreet Kaur recently scored a century against England and became India's first women's cricketer to win the ICC Player of the month award.

Indian women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur became India's first women's cricketer to win the ICC Player of the Month award. She won this award for her excellent performance during the recently concluded ODI series against England women.

Harmanpreet Kaur has emerged as an extremely reliable batter for India over the years. Often found anchoring the side's innings and getting them out of trouble, she is a cricketer worth looking up to. On her appointment as new ODI captain after legend Mithali Raj's retirement, let us look at her top knocks.