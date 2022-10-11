Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is

Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya has had a fantastic year in terms of cricket and a lot is expected of him in the upcoming ICC T20 CWC.
Hardik Pandya has been in a rich vein of form in 2022. A blockbuster IPL 2022 season paved way for his comeback to the national side and since then he’s been in a dream form, not only charting up personal milestones but also scoring runs consistently.
Hardik Pandya has also added the leadership dynamic to his arsenal. Earlier this year he led Gujarat Titans to a famous title win in its very first year in the IPL 2023.
Here's a list of the best 5 knocks Hardik Pandya has played for India in T20 cricket.
1. 71 agsinst Australia - 2022
Hardik Pandya took the Australian bowlers apart with a brutal assault with the bat. The knock came during the 1st T20 at Mohali.
Pandya scored his career-best 71 from mere 30 balls with the help of 7 fours and 5 sixes. Pandya went after Cameron Green in the last 3 balls of the final over with 3 massive sixes.
2. 51 against England - 2022
Hardik Pandya's debut T20 half-century came 6 years after his debut for India, and the knock came during the 1st T20 against England at Southampton.
Pandya scored 51 off 33 balls with 6 fours and a six. His day wasn’t done though as he picked 4/33 with the ball to give India a huge win.
3. 46 against South Africa - 2022
Hardik Pandya made an impression during the TATA IPL 2022 as a captain leading his Gujarat side to a famous title win. He was recalled into the India team for the 5-match T20 series against South Africa.
In the 4th match at Rajkot, Pandya scored 46 off 31 balls with 3 fours and an equal amount of sixes. Karthik also scored 55 as they led India to a formidable 169 on the board before bowling out South Africa for 87.
4. 42 not out vs Australia - 2020
Chasing 195 to win in the 2nd T20 to claim the series, India was 149 for 4 with 46 still needed from 23 balls. Kohli had just fallen for 40, it was Hardik Pandya who took the finisher's role.
Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 42 off mere 22 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya added 46 runs in 21 balls to guide India to a famous series win. India won the game by 6 wickets with 2 balls in hand.
5. 39 not out vs England - 2021
The 2021 series between England and India was keenly poised heading into the final game at the Narendra Modi stadium at Ahmedabad. India had been given a rousing start by Skipper Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Hardik Pandya walked into bat at 4, and went on to add 81 runs with Kohli to help India reach a massive 224. Hardik Pandya was not out on 39 from just balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes.