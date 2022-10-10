ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury

The ICC T20 World Cup is taking place exactly a year after and hosts Australia will be defending the title.
Missing an event like the ICC T20 World Cup-2022 is the worst feeling a cricketer can have. Though every player works hard to keep their fitness level at its peak, they are often prone to injury owing to unexpected manoeuvres they make on and off the field.
All the teams have made noticeable changes to their 15-member list compared to the 2021 edition. Besides the necessary changes, the management had to skip a few names unwillingly due to injuries or other reasons.
There are many big stars who have missed out on the World Cup due to several reasons. We look at five big T20 stars who won't be a part of the biggest spectacle in T20 cricket.
1. Jasprit Bumrah
Due to an injury, Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah will miss the entire ICC T20 World Cup-2022 tournament.
Bumrah's replacement has yet to be picked by the Indian team management. According to reports, Shami, who missed the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa due to COVID-19, is the preferred choice to replace Bumrah.
2. Jonny Bairstow
Another star cricketer who won't feature at the T20 World Cup. Jonny Bairstow could have been a huge boost for England but they will have to make do without him now as he is out due to ankle ligament damage. He's out until at least 2023.
3. Dwaine Pretorius
Dwaine Pretorius, a South African all-rounder, is one of the key South African bowlers who will miss the ICC T20 World Cup-2022 due to a fractured left thumb. Pretorius was injured during the third T20I against India in Indore and will undergo surgery.
“The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa,” CSA chief medical officer Dr. Shuaib Manjra said.
“Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket.”
4. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja, one of the crucial Indian all-rounders capable of turning the match in his team's favour, will miss the ICC T20 World Cup-2022 owing to a knee injury. The absence of a talent like Jadeja will be a significant setback to the Indian lineup.
Jadeja was initially ruled out of the competition, and Axar Patel was appointed as his replacement. Though the Indian cricket team has the potential to patch the hole, finding an exact replacement player for Jadeja, particularly in terms of fielding, is challenging.
5. Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer, the talismanic England fast bowler will miss his second ICC T20 World Cup-2022 in a row due to elbow and back issues.
Eventually, he missed IPL 2021 because of an apparent elbow injury as England Cricket Board (ECB) wanted to protect him for the T20 World Cup 2021 which had taken place in UAE last year but failed to recover in time and missed the entire tournament.