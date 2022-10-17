ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL

Namibia wins over Sri Lanka in T20 World cup 2022 opening game.
On Sunday, Namibia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong.
Here's a list of 5 best players from Namibian cricket team who peformed exceptionally well in the match against Sri Lanka in the T20 world cup 2022 match:
1. JJ Smit
At the age of 16, Johannes Jonathan Smit earned his senior debut for the Namibian national cricket team in February 2012. He has all-around bowling skills.
He scored 31 runs in 16 balls in the T20 World cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka.
2. Jan Frylinck
Jan Nicolaas Frylinck was born in South Africa and currently plays for Namibia. He bowls left-arm medium-fast and bats left-handed.
He scored 44 runs and took 2 wickets in the T20 World cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka.
3. David Wiese
David Wiese represents Namibia in international cricket as a cricketer who was born in South Africa. David Wiese is a right-arm medium pace bowler and bats in the middle-order.
He only gave 16 runs in 4 overs and took 2 wickets in the T20 World cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka.
4. Bernard Scholtz
Bernard Martinus Scholtz is a Namibian cricketer. He bowls with a slow left arm and bats right-handed.
He took 2 wickets in the T20 World cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka.
5. Ben Shikingo
Ben Shikongo plays cricket for Namibia. On February 8, 2018, he made his first-class debut for Namibia in the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup for the 2017–18 season. He's a right-handed batsman.
He took 2 wickets in 3 overs in the T20 World cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka.