Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL

Namibia wins over Sri Lanka in T20 World cup 2022 opening game.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 17, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

On Sunday, Namibia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong. 

Here's a list of 5 best players from Namibian cricket team who peformed exceptionally well in the match against Sri Lanka in the T20 world cup 2022 match:

1. JJ Smit

JJ Smit
1/5

At the age of 16, Johannes Jonathan Smit earned his senior debut for the Namibian national cricket team in February 2012. He has all-around bowling skills.

He scored 31 runs in 16 balls in the T20 World cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka. 

2. Jan Frylinck

Jan Frylinck
2/5

Jan Nicolaas Frylinck was born in South Africa and currently plays for Namibia. He bowls left-arm medium-fast and bats left-handed.

He scored 44 runs and took 2 wickets in the T20 World cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka. 

3. David Wiese

David Wiese
3/5

David Wiese represents Namibia in international cricket as a cricketer who was born in South Africa. David Wiese is a right-arm medium pace bowler and bats in the middle-order.

He only gave 16 runs in 4 overs and took 2 wickets in the T20 World cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka. 

4. Bernard Scholtz

Bernard Scholtz
4/5

Bernard Martinus Scholtz is a Namibian cricketer. He bowls with a slow left arm and bats right-handed.

He took 2 wickets in the T20 World cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka. 

5. Ben Shikingo

Ben Shikingo
5/5

Ben Shikongo plays cricket for Namibia. On February 8, 2018, he made his first-class debut for Namibia in the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup for the 2017–18 season. He's a right-handed batsman.

He took 2 wickets in 3 overs in the T20 World cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Sussane Khan, others attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26, all you need to know
These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with anxiety and fatigue
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.