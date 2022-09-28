Sourav Ganguly inaugurates Durga Puja pandal based on Lord's iconic balcony, see pics

Sourav Ganguly relives the iconic Lord's balcony moment

The devotion during Durga Puja and craze for 'Prince of Kolkata' and former skipper Sourav Ganguly are two of many things that define and unite the state of West Bengal, especially Kolkata.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday inaugurated a Durga Puja pandal that was a replica of the iconic Lord's cricket Ground's balcony. Ganguly is well renowned for his connection with the Lord's balcony wherein he celebrated India's triumph by taking off his shirt.

The BCCI supremo inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal at Mitali Sangha community pandal in Garia in the city of joy. The puja committee had constructed a replica of the iconic Lord's cricket ground's balcony adjacent to the pandal, and this year's theme of the puja was the Lord's Ganguly moment.

That moment in July 2002 at the Lord's, also known as the 'Home of Cricket', when Yuvraj Singh (69) and Mohammed Kaif (87*) helped India chase down a gigantic 326-run target set by England in the Natwest series 2002 final.

After the total was chased down, Ganguly was so ecstatic that he took off his shirt and twirled it from the balcony. It was the then-Indian skipper's response to a similar act by English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff after a series-levelling win over India at Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai, another iconic cricketing venue of India, earlier that year.

Over the years, this moment became highly iconic, foreshadowing India's dominance in foreign lands, particularly SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) in years to come. With that act, Ganguly had unleashed a bold, defiant and fearless India and the national team adopted these traits in years to come, especially under the leadership of star batter Virat Kohli.

A durga puja pandal based on the pavilion of this iconic venue brought back its memories to fans. And on top of that, it was Sourav Ganguly, now the president of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) two decades later, who came to inaugurate it to the delight of his fans, who perhaps love him more than the sport itself.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

