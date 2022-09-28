Suryakumar Yadav equals career best ICC T20I ranking, Rohit Sharma also continues his rise

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma rise in ICC T20I rankings

India batter Suryakumar Yadav jumped a place to reach a career-best-equalling second position in the latest ICC men's T20I Player rankings issued on Wednesday.

Suryakumar now has 801 rating points after smashing a match-winning 69 off 36 deliveries in the third match against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday that helped India clinch the series 2-1.

He had reached the second spot in T20 rankings for the first time in August this year following his exploits against the West Indies.

India captain Rohit Sharma was at the 13th position after scores of 46 not out and 17 in the second and third T20Is respectively against Australia. Virat Kohli also climbed a spot to 15th but KL Rahul slipped four places to 22nd.

Only a couple of rating points separate Suryakumar and Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who also improved a spot to grab the third position.

Babar, who had occupied the No.1 position for 1,155 days before being overtaken by teammate Mohammad Rizwan earlier this month, was named Player of the Match for an unbeaten 110 in the second T20I against England.

He followed it up with scores of eight and 36 in the third and fourth matches, which were also played over the past week.

India spinners Axar Patel (18th) and Yuzvendra Chahal (26th) and pacer Harshal Patel (37th) have moved up the bowlers' list, which continues to be led by Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, dropped a spot to the 10th position in the chart.

With inputs from PTI