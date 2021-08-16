SOB vs OVI The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles
SOB vs OVI Dream11 Team - Check my Dream11, list for The Hundred Men's competition 30th match, Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles
Dream11 Prediction – Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles – The Hundred Men's competition , Twitter
Southern Brave will be taking on Oval Invincibles in Match No. 30 of The Men’s Hundred 2021 on Monday (August 16).
The two sides have had identical campaigns as both teams have four wins and nine points to their names. However, the Oval Invincibles are a spot above Southern Brave on net run rate.
Both sides come into this contest on the back of a win and will want to end the league stage with another victory. Moreover, a win here can take them to the top of the table.
Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock
Batters: Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, James Vince, Jason Roy
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan, Will Jacks
Bowlers: Danny Briggs, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi
SOB vs OVI Probable Playing XIs
Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (WK), Paul Stirling, James Vince (C), Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott
Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Alex Blake, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (C & WK), Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood
Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles My Dream11 Playing XI
Quinton de Kock (C), Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, James Vince, Jason Roy (VC), Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan, Will Jacks, Danny Briggs, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi
Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Match Details
The match begins at 11:30 PM IST and will take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Monday, August 16. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.
Squads
Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock(w), Paul Stirling, James Vince(c), Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott, Max Waller, Liam Dawson, Delray Rawlins
Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings(w/c), Laurie Evans, Alex Blake, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nathan Sowter, Jordan Cox, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jordan Clark, Brandon Glover.