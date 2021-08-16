SOB vs OVI The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles

Southern Brave will be taking on Oval Invincibles in Match No. 30 of The Men’s Hundred 2021 on Monday (August 16).

The two sides have had identical campaigns as both teams have four wins and nine points to their names. However, the Oval Invincibles are a spot above Southern Brave on net run rate.

Both sides come into this contest on the back of a win and will want to end the league stage with another victory. Moreover, a win here can take them to the top of the table.

SOB vs OVI Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (WK), Paul Stirling, James Vince (C), Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Alex Blake, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (C & WK), Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood

Quinton de Kock (C), Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, James Vince, Jason Roy (VC), Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan, Will Jacks, Danny Briggs, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Match Details

The match begins at 11:30 PM IST and will take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Monday, August 16. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock(w), Paul Stirling, James Vince(c), Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott, Max Waller, Liam Dawson, Delray Rawlins

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings(w/c), Laurie Evans, Alex Blake, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nathan Sowter, Jordan Cox, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jordan Clark, Brandon Glover.