'Was so fat, thought I'd never play again': Sneha Deepthi eyes Team India comeback after pregnancy

Sneha Deepthi eyes Team India comeback after pregnancy

Indian Women's team cricketer Sneha Deepthi recently stated that she hopes to become the first woman to make comeback to the Indian team, after pregnancy. Speaking about how her desire to play for India again has become stronger after delivering her first baby, Deepthi also opened up about the challenges she faced, post-pregnancy.

Having made her Team India debut at the age of 16, back in 2013, Deepthi was later dropped from the team but she's hoping to make a comeback, having returned to the field after captaining Andhra Pradesh in List-A and T20 cricket.

Notably, the 25-year-old made her India bow alongside Smriti Mandhana but was dropped after just one series against Bangladesh. Deepthi in a conversation with the New Indian Express revealed how it was her husband, Philip Maddirala, who pushed her to think about making her comeback.

"When I got to know that I was pregnant, he was like, 'you should come back'. This one year is your vacation kind of time. Once the baby comes off, within two months, you should start your routines,' he said. Everybody got mad; even I got mad," she said.

Now, a proud mother of an eight month old daughter Kriva, Deepthi revealed how she had her doubts after gaining weight post-pregnancy, but her will kept her going.

"I was so fat that I thought I would never play again. (But then) I thought, 'No, this is not me. I cannot sit at home, leave my cricket, leave my batting. That is the real me'. Then I saw all my batting videos. I felt I should be there again playing. I should be there again, hitting those boundaries and sixes," she added.

"Till now, nobody has played for India after having a baby. I want to be the first woman to do this. That is how in India, things will change. As a mother, if you play, by seeing me, a lot of girls will take it up as a career. If I do this (make a comeback), I might inspire them to take up this sport. I definitely want to make a comeback for India. That is why I have done all the sacrifices," Deepthi added further.

Neha Tanwar was the last woman to make a comeback after pregnancy and play at the top level again when she played for India A in 2017, three years after delivering her baby.