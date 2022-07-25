Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Is Mithali Raj making a return to cricket? Here's what we know so far

Former Indian Women's skipper Mithali Raj has hinted at coming out of retirement and making a return to the cricketing field.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

Is Mithali Raj making a return to cricket? Here's what we know so far
Mithali Raj

Legendary India batter and former skipper Mithali Raj has hinted at coming out of retirement to play in the inaugural of the women`s IPL. The very first edition of the women's IPL, which could be a six-team event, is assumed to be launched next year.

READ: Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon ties knot with Emma McCarthy

Speaking on the first episode of ICC's new podcast, 100% Cricket, Mithali dropped the hint during a candid - and entertaining - chat with former England player Isa Guha and New Zealand off-spinner Frankie Mackay."I'm keeping that option open. I've not yet decided. There are a few more months to go before the women's IPL happens. It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the women's IPL," Mithali said.

Mithali called an end to a splendid 23-year international career last month, concluding with 7,805 ODI runs in 232 matches at an average of just over 50. She smashed 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a hundred and four half-centuries.

Mithali, who made her international debut at the age of 16, also praised batter Shafali Verma and said that she can single-handedly win matches for India. "I have been a big fan of her game. I have seen that she's one player who has the ability to win the game single-handedly for India against any attack and any team. She is one of those players that you get to see probably once in a generation," she added.

READ: SC sends notice to M.S. Dhoni in arbitration proceedings against Amrapali group

"When I saw Shafali in a domestic match when she played against Indian Railways, she scored a fifty but I could see a glimpse of a player who could change the entire match just with her innings," said Mithali. "And when she played for Velocity in the first edition of the Challenger Trophy (women`s T20 Challenge 2019), she played for my team and I saw that she has the ability and the raw power that you rarely get to see at that age to clear the boundary and hit a six at will," she added. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot lands him into legal trouble, police complaint filed against actor
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.