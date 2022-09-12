SL vs PAK: Top 10 best memes as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to clinch their sixth Asia Cup title

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to win the Asia Cup 2022 title

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the final of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday in Dubai to clinch their sixth Asia Cup title in their history. They played with all their hearts and were committed right until the end. It was a game filled with moments, from Shadab Khan trying to raise the umpire's finger, to him clattering into Asif Ali, this match had everything.

Netizens thoroughly enjoyed the contest, and it sparked a meme fest on Twitter as the micro-blogging website was filled with hilarious memes.

READ| PAK vs SL: How much prize money will winners and runners-up of Asia Cup 2022 receive?

Check how fans reacted to Sri Lanka's win over Pakistan:

Indians booking tickets to Sri-lanka for this diwali vacation to thank them personally:#SLvsPAK #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/bFUiaechKq — Puru (@preal958) September 11, 2022

This too shall pass form is temporary catch dropping is permanent#AsiaCup2022Final#SLvsPAK pic.twitter.com/FWpg1IOmU3 — Rajkumar (@ParthShukla0198) September 11, 2022

Wanindu Hasaranga won the player of the tournament award for his all-round contribution, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa won the player of the match in the final.