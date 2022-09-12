Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

SL vs PAK: Top 10 best memes as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to clinch their sixth Asia Cup title

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to clinch their sixth Asia Cup title. Here are some of the best memes from the Asia Cup 2022 final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 12:37 AM IST

SL vs PAK: Top 10 best memes as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to clinch their sixth Asia Cup title
Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to win the Asia Cup 2022 title

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the final of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday in Dubai to clinch their sixth Asia Cup title in their history. They played with all their hearts and were committed right until the end. It was a game filled with moments, from Shadab Khan trying to raise the umpire's finger, to him clattering into Asif Ali, this match had everything. 

Netizens thoroughly enjoyed the contest, and it sparked a meme fest on Twitter as the micro-blogging website was filled with hilarious memes. 

READ| PAK vs SL: How much prize money will winners and runners-up of Asia Cup 2022 receive?

Check how fans reacted to Sri Lanka's win over Pakistan:

Wanindu Hasaranga won the player of the tournament award for his all-round contribution, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa won the player of the match in the final. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.