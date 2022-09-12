SL vs PAK: Top 10 best memes as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to clinch their sixth Asia Cup title

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the final of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday in Dubai to clinch their sixth Asia Cup title in their history. They played with all their hearts and were committed right until the end. It was a game filled with moments, from Shadab Khan trying to raise the umpire's finger, to him clattering into Asif Ali, this match had everything.
Netizens thoroughly enjoyed the contest, and it sparked a meme fest on Twitter as the micro-blogging website was filled with hilarious memes.
Check how fans reacted to Sri Lanka's win over Pakistan:
Indians booking tickets to Sri-lanka for this diwali vacation to thank them personally:#SLvsPAK #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/bFUiaechKq — Puru (@preal958) September 11, 2022
#ReleaseRizwan#SLvsPAK#BabarAzam #AsiaCup2022Final
Well played
Indians Right now
Full Enjoy!! #SLvsPAK#PakvsSL #AsiaCup2022Final #ENGvIND #पाकिस्तान pic.twitter.com/vDDrsTE2we — Junaid khan (@Junaidk18038697) September 11, 2022
Congratulations Pakistan
Indian fans during Finals#SLvsPAK #PakvsSL #PKMKB #AsiaCup2022Final #Final pic.twitter.com/md1pUfBe6q — Rahul (@k_raaahul) September 11, 2022
Indian fans Right now
Full Enjoy!!#SLvsPAK#PakvsSL #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/6btY6BK4g4 — मनीष भारद्वाज(@mansbhardwaj) September 11, 2022
What a attitudewala come back,
Congratulations #SLvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VriQhuHRnB— A (@abcdsikhnewale) September 11, 2022
This too shall pass form is temporary catch dropping is permanent#AsiaCup2022Final#SLvsPAK pic.twitter.com/FWpg1IOmU3 — Rajkumar (@ParthShukla0198) September 11, 2022
#PAKvsSL #SLvsPAK #AsiaCup2022Final #AsiaCupFinal
Today Frustrated Pak fans Be like:- pic.twitter.com/pC0e9hxa01 — (@superking1815) September 11, 2022
Happy for srilanka, deserving team won . Good cricket #SLvsPAK pic.twitter.com/N969X7xvCS — Not.so.Cool (@b_kul25) September 11, 2022
Congratulations Pakistan for the amazing Loss! #PAKvsSL #AsiaCup2022Final #AsiaCupFinal #AsiaCup2022 #SrilankaCricket #SLvsPAK#BabarAzam #PakistanCricket
Congratulation Sri Lanka#FakharZaman pic.twitter.com/va76aBDAzg — Cricket Star (@CricketStar24x7) September 11, 2022
Congratulations Pakistan
Indian fans during Finals #SLvsPAK #PakvsSL #PKMKB #AsiaCup2022Final #Final pic.twitter.com/aSMufuRvTq— Rahul (@k_raaahul) September 11, 2022
Pakistani right now.#AsiaCup2022Final #PakvsSri #SLvsPAK pic.twitter.com/qCCAcmCRA0 — Nobody. (@to_mani) September 11, 2022
Wanindu Hasaranga won the player of the tournament award for his all-round contribution, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa won the player of the match in the final.