SL vs IND: 'Second-string Indian team coming here is an insult to our cricket,' says Arjuna Ranatunga

Headlines

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses Made in Heaven of using his clothes without giving due credit

Wordle 790 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 18

'Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's cinema has destroyed the cultural fabric of India' says Vivek Agnihotri | Exclusive

DNA Special: Why are Muslim mobs in Pakistan burning churches, attacking Christian minorities?

Assam: Man found dead in BJP office under mysterious circumstances

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses Made in Heaven of using his clothes without giving due credit

Wordle 790 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 18

'Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's cinema has destroyed the cultural fabric of India' says Vivek Agnihotri | Exclusive

10 Fruits to boost stamina

World Cup 2023: AI imagines star Indian cricketers as children

Lifestyle habits that are damaging your eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

'Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's cinema has destroyed the cultural fabric of India' says Vivek Agnihotri | Exclusive

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses Made in Heaven of using his clothes without giving due credit

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

HomeCricket

Cricket

SL vs IND: 'Second-string Indian team coming here is an insult to our cricket,' says Arjuna Ranatunga

Former Sri Lanka captain Ranatunga blamed the current administration and SLC for agreeing to play against the second-string Indian side.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 02, 2021, 07:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga has slammed his country's cricket board for hosting a second-string Indian team for a limited-overs tour comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is to be played from July 13 on their shores. According to Ranatunga, it is an 'insult' to Sri Lankan cricket.

Team India led by opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and under the coaching of NCA head Rahul Dravid, featuring six uncapped players, five of whom received maiden call-ups to the Indian side will be taking on the island nation in the white-ball tour. BCCI announced a second-string side since most of the first-choice players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah among others are in England, who will face the England side in five-match Test series starting August 4.

Talking to reporters at his residence, Ranatunga said, "This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs.

"India sent their best team to England and sent a weaker side to play here. I blame our board for that," he added.

Sri Lanka cricket team, on the other hand, are on a downward spiral of their own as they lost the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh and have lost all five games they have played against England in England - three T20Is and two ODIs, with one to go.

As for India, they had their first training session ahead of the series, on Friday after they completed their 3-day mandatory quarantine in Colombo.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Most watched Hindi film this century sold 5 crore tickets, was labelled flop on release; it's not Pathaan, Dangal, Dhoom

IMD weather update: Rainfall predicted in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Dehradun, Odisha till August 20, check latest forecast

World’s highest paid sportsperson earns Rs 20 lakh per hour, salary 10 times of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli; net worth is…

Billionaire Gautam Singhania blasts Maserati, labels Rs 4 crore MC20 as ‘worst car of his life’

'I thought of sending Virat Kohli at...': Ravi Shastri reveals strategy as coach during 2019 World Cup

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE