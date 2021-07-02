SL vs IND: 'Second-string Indian team coming here is an insult to our cricket,' says Arjuna Ranatunga

Former Sri Lanka captain Ranatunga blamed the current administration and SLC for agreeing to play against the second-string Indian side.

Former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga has slammed his country's cricket board for hosting a second-string Indian team for a limited-overs tour comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is to be played from July 13 on their shores. According to Ranatunga, it is an 'insult' to Sri Lankan cricket.

Team India led by opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and under the coaching of NCA head Rahul Dravid, featuring six uncapped players, five of whom received maiden call-ups to the Indian side will be taking on the island nation in the white-ball tour. BCCI announced a second-string side since most of the first-choice players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah among others are in England, who will face the England side in five-match Test series starting August 4.

Talking to reporters at his residence, Ranatunga said, "This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs.

"India sent their best team to England and sent a weaker side to play here. I blame our board for that," he added.

Sri Lanka cricket team, on the other hand, are on a downward spiral of their own as they lost the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh and have lost all five games they have played against England in England - three T20Is and two ODIs, with one to go.

As for India, they had their first training session ahead of the series, on Friday after they completed their 3-day mandatory quarantine in Colombo.