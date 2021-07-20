Trending#

COVID-19

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Oxygen

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


SL vs IND 2nd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal gets two wickets in two balls, visitors storm back

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Minod Bhanuka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in consecutive deliveries in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.


Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets in two balls to peg Sri Lanka back in 2nd ODI | Photo: ICC

Share

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 20, 2021, 04:47 PM IST

Similar to the first game, Team India failed to take a wicket in the powerplay and Sri Lanka made the most of it as the openers Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka looked much more assured on Tuesday and made the Indian bowlers pay, as and when they missed their lines and lengths.

Both Avishka and Minod looked to be aggressive from the start after playing watchful first three overs as they didn't leave any bad balls and played them on merit. The duo brought up a fifty partnership in just the eighth over and had started to dictate the terms. Sri Lanka were 59/0 after the first powerplay and India were desperately in need of a breakthrough as their early wickets woes came to haunt them again.

However, it was the leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, again to provide the side with the first wicket as he sent Minod Bhanuka back, getting him to play in the air straight to the short mid-wicket fielder Manish Pandey. Chahal didn't take much time to get his second.

The new batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa was bamboozled by Chahal with classical leg-spin bowling. A top-spinner that held its line on pitching and took the slightest of outside edge straight into the hands of the wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan and Chahal had two wickets in two balls and Sri Lanka were suddenly 77/2 from 77/0.

Earlier, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat first. They made one change as right-arm pacer Kasun Rajitha came into the side in place of Isuru Udana, while Indian team went unchanged.