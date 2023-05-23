Shubman Gill's reaction to Virat Kohli's heartfelt post after RCB's exit from IPL 2023 goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

In a season that marked the end of a three-year playoff drought for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team faced a heartbreaking loss to defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy. This defeat ultimately cost them the final spot in the playoffs, leaving them to settle for sixth place in the table.

The day after this crushing defeat, team former captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with RCB fans. Despite the disappointment of missing out on the playoffs, Kohli expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the team's loyal followers.

"A season which had it's moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger. @royalchallengersbangalore," Kohli wrote.

However, the post also caught the attention of Shubman Gill, the player who had orchestrated Bangalore's loss. In a stunning display of skill, Gill had scored a century to lead his team to victory over RCB. But rather than gloating over his success, Gill responded to Kohli's message with a show of sportsmanship and respect.

There were no words written, but only had emoticons of the crown, hailing Kohli as the king.

The final league day of IPL 2023 had been a tense one for RCB, who needed a win to secure their playoff spot. However, Mumbai Indians' victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad meant that RCB's fate was no longer in their own hands. Despite playing on their home turf, the team was unable to overcome the challenge posed by Gujarat Titans.

