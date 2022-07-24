Shoaib Akhtar announces his biopic 'Rawalpindi Express', movie to release on THIS date

Shoaib Akhtar confirms his biopic will be named 'Rawalpindi Express'

Legendary Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday confirmed that a biopic on his life was coming out soon. The movie titled 'Rawalpindi Express - Running against the odds' will come out on 16th November 2023 revealed Akhtar through his YouTube channel.

The 46-year-old, who earned the moniker of 'Rawalpindi Express' due to his sheer pace of bowling during his playing days shared a 25-second motion poster on his YouTube channel.

In the video, fans got to see that the film will be directed by Muhhammad Faraz Qaiser and will release on 16th November 2023.

Watch motion poster of Shoaib Akhtar's biopic here:

The motion poster showed a figure running on rail tracks and within 20 minutes of being shared on the video-sharing platform, the clip garnered 5k views.

While it remains to be seen which actor will play the role of Akhtar in the film, the veteran cricketer turned commentator had earlier expressed his desire for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to portray his role on the big screen.

Shoaib Akhtar "If ever my biopic is made, I want Salman Khan to play the lead in it" — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) May 4, 2020

Akhtar made his debut for Pakistan in a Test match against West Indies on 29th November 1997. He would go on to cement his legacy as one of the most iconic bowlers to play the gentleman's game.

He was the first bowler to be recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour, a feat he achieved twice in his career.

Having represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is, Akhtar amassed 178 wickets in the purest format, followed by 247 scalps in 50-overs cricket, and 19 dismissals in T20Is.

After a widely decorated career, Akhtar retired from the sport after the ODI World Cup in 2011.