Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson debate after India lose ODI series

Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson debate

The ongoing debate between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson rages on, and after another flop show from Pant, fans on social media grew impatient as the 25-year-old continues to keep out Samson. With many questioning why Samson continues to be overlooked, Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan gave a no-nonsense verdict on the debate.

The veteran stated that Pant has already scored a century against England and has been backed given his ability as a matchwinner, and while Samson has also impressed, Dhawan added that his chances will also come.

Speaking after the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand, which was called off due to rain, with Kane Williamson's side claiming the ODI series 1-0, Dhawan gave his verdict.

READ| Harbhajan Singh imitates MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot with golf stick, video goes viral

"Rishabh scored a century in England. Of course, when someone hits a ton, they are backed. A larger picture is seen, that he is a match-winner and needs to be backed. The decision is taken after a lot of analysis. Of course, Sanju is doing well and he has done well in opportunities he has received, but sometimes you have to wait despite doing well as the other player also is performing well and is a match-winner," said Dhawan in the post-match press conference.

Pant has had a stellar year in ODIs in 2022, he recorded 336 runs at an average of 37.33. The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper hit one century and two fifties while his best score was 125*.

However, since before the World Cup, Pant's form has been wayward, he didn't play regularly at the World Cup, whereas the New Zealand tour has been nothing short of a disappointment, with the southpaw

managing just 25 runs in two matches.

READ| 'He averages 66 but still on bench': Shashi Tharoor slams Indian team management for dropping Sanju Samson

While the Men in Blue lost the ODI series 0-1, Dhawan was eager to look forward to the positives nonetheless, insisting that the bonding in the team was a major boost.

"Another positive is our main team is in Bangladesh. In case someone gets injured there, the experience of players who have played here will help the team. You get experience when you play," added Dhawan.