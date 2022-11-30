Harbhajan Singh imitates MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot with golf stick, video goes viral

Harbhajan Singh tried to emulate MS Dhoni's famous helicopter shot in viral video

MS Dhoni may have retired from international cricket, but his popularity has not diminished. He is still regarded as one of the world's most popular cricketers. He is appreciated not just for his captaincy, but also for the person he is.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh who is currently playing for Delhi Bulls in the ongoing edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League showed his admiration for Dhoni by attempting to emulate the former captain's iconic helicopter shot. Harbhajan used a golf stick to make things more difficult for him. During his trip to Dubai, Harbhajan tried his hand at the distinctive and powerful stroke.

The 42-year-old uploaded the video on his Instagram account. Bhaji whacked the golf ball with full force while imitating his shot. While posting the video he also tagged the former World Cup winner skipper as he captioned the post, “cricket helicopters shot and golf helicopter…. Smooth Ride @mahi7781 @topgolfdubai”.

MS Dhoni was recently seen showing off his dance moves in a video which was shared by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The former Team India captain will now be seen in action during the Indian Premier League 2023, which is expected to be his final season.

As the IPL returns to a home-and-away format, he will try to entertain the spectators. The four-time IPL champions will want to win their fifth title to pay tribute to the icon.

