Shahid Afridi’s sister fighting for her life in hospital, Pakistan legend travelling back

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Monday revealed that his sister was ailing and fighting for her life. The ace all-rounder took to social media to share with his followers that he would be travelling back to see her. He also sought people’s prayers for her health.

“I am travelling back to see you soon my love stay strong,” Afridi wrote on X.

“My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, will mean a lot. May Allah give her speedy recovery and a long healthy life Ya Rabb,” he added.

I am travelling back to see you soon my love stay strong



My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, will mean a lot. May Allah give her speedy recovery and a long healthy life Ya Rabb pic.twitter.com/CqvqNLCIEF — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 16, 2023

Hundreds of fans and followers responded to Afridi’’s message, posting prayers for his sister.

Afridi is one of the most successful Pakistan cricketers in the limited overs format. He has recently been featured as a pundit for cricket talk shows on Pakistan news channels. He is also the father-in-law of current Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi has 11 siblings which includes six brothers and five sisters. He is the fifth eldest among them. His brothers Tariq Afridi and Ashfaq Afridi are also cricketers.