Shaheen Afridi to lead Pakistan in T20Is; Shan Masood appointed Test captain after Babar Azam resigns

Babar's team finished fifth in the World Cup standings, securing four wins but suffering five defeats.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

Babar Azam shocked the cricketing world by stepping down as captain of the Pakistan cricket team following their disappointing exit from the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. The announcement came via social media during the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand. Babar, a former top-ranked batsman, expressed his decision to relinquish the captaincy across all formats due to Pakistan's underwhelming performance in the One Day International (ODI) World Cup.

In response to Babar's bombshell, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) swiftly appointed fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as the captain of the T20I team. Afridi, known for his pace and skill, will now lead Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, Shan Masood has been chosen to lead the Asian side in Test cricket.

“Presenting our captains @shani_official has been appointed Test captain while @iShaheenAfridi will lead the T20I side,” PCB said.

Masood, who made his Test debut against South Africa at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in 2013, has only participated in 30 Test matches for Pakistan. As the newly-appointed Pakistan Test captain, he has managed to accumulate 1597 runs in these 30 red-ball international games. With an average of just 28.52, the 34-year-old has showcased his talent by achieving seven half-centuries and four centuries in Test cricket.

In T20I cricket, Babar's successor, the exceptional pacer Afridi, has showcased his skills in 52 games in the shortest format. Additionally, this star pacer has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests and 53 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had been leading the Green Army across all formats since November 2019. The star batter played a pivotal role in Pakistan's historic victory over India in the World Cup cricket tournament in 2021. Under his exceptional leadership, Pakistan reached the final of the ICC World T20 last year in Australia. However, Babar's Pakistan had disappointing performances in this year's Asia Cup and ICC World Cup.

Babar's team finished fifth in the World Cup standings, securing four wins but suffering five defeats. Just two days after Pakistan's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, stepped down, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reluctantly accepted Babar's resignation.

