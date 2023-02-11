'Send replacement fingers': Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika's message after his historic century goes viral

File Photo

Indian captain Rohit Sharma continued to make a statement as an opener in Tests, smashing his maiden Test century as the captain of the Indian team on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia. As soon as Rohit reached the triple-digit figure, his wife Ritika Sajdeh reacted in the most amusing way.

Ritika has a long-standing habit of keeping her fingers crossed when her husband is at the crease. Ever since the couple tied the knot in December 2015, she has been faithfully following this superstitious ritual. Fans have seen her do this countless times when she has come to watch her husband play at the stadium, her fingers remaining crossed as he takes up the bat.

In a funny manner, Ritika posted a picture of Rohit celebrating the century with the caption, "I love you but send replacement fingers, please."

Social media erupted with excitement after Ritika's story was posted. Fans are hoping that Ritika's advice will be beneficial for Rohit once again, as India looks to build on their runs on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma made history on Day 2 of the first Test, becoming the first player in the series to notch a century. He was aggressive from the outset, punishing the bad balls and leaving the good ones alone. His form was impeccable, and it was clear that he was destined for a big day.

READ| 'Some Mumbai ex players can never..': Murali Vijay hits back at Manjrekar for ‘surprising’ reaction to stats