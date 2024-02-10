Twitter
SA20 Final, Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants free live streaming: When and where to watch

The stage is set for the final clash of the second season of the SA20 as defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape look to retain their crown against Durban's Super Giants.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

Edited by

The much-anticipated final showdown of the second season of SA20 is here, featuring the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, against Durban's Super Giants. The clash is scheduled for Sunday, promising an exciting culmination to the tournament.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape dominated the points table, securing the top spot with seven wins in ten matches, aiming for a consecutive championship victory. Durban's Super Giants, recovering from a challenging first season, finished as the second-best team, setting the stage for a compelling final. In the playoffs, Sunrisers Eastern Cape emerged triumphant against the Super Giants, securing their spot in the SA20 final.

Aiden Markram is set to lead Sunrisers Eastern Cape, supported by batsmen like Dawid Malan, Jordan Hermann, and Tristan Stubbs, providing formidable firepower. The bowling duo of Marco Jansen and Ottniel Baartman has been outstanding throughout the campaign.

Durban's Super Giants, under the leadership of Keshav Maharaj, boast a strong batting lineup, featuring Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, and Quinton de Kock. Heinrich Klaasen has been a standout performer with the bat, adding an extra dimension to their formidable campaign. As the teams vie for the SA20 championship, fans can expect an intense battle between these top-performing sides.

Free live-streaming details

When will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 Final match be played?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants Final match will be played on February 10, Saturday, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa.

What time is the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 Final match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 Final match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 Final match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 Final match will be telecast live on the Sports18 network in India.

Where to live stream the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, SA20 Final match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants match can be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website

Squads:

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Full Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington, Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Beyers Swanepoel, Ottniel Baartman, Simon Harmer, Caleb Seleka, Patrick Kruger, Daniel Worrall

Durban Super Giants Full Squad: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jason Smith, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Bryce Parsons, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Reece Topley, JJ Smuts, Tony de Zorzi, Richard Gleeson, Marcus Stoinis, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

 

