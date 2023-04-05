RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Ellis, Dhawan shine as Punjab Kings win last-over thriller in Guwahati

Image Source: Twitter

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings emerged victorious by five runs, thanks to the outstanding performances of Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, and Nathan Ellis.

PBKS set a formidable target of 197/4 in 20 overs, with Prabhsimran smashing a quickfire 60 off just 34 balls. Dhawan remained unbeaten at 86 off 56 balls, while Jitesh Sharma played a crucial cameo knock of 27 off 16 balls. Despite the valiant efforts of Jason Holder, who scalped two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, who took one wicket each, RR fell short of the target.

Ellis was the star of the show for PBKS, as he picked up four wickets to derail RR's chase. The match was a nail-biting affair, with both teams giving it their all, but in the end, it was PBKS who emerged victorious.

Overall, it was a fantastic display of cricket from both teams, and the fans were treated to a thrilling encounter. PBKS will be delighted with their performance and will look to carry this momentum forward in the upcoming matches.

