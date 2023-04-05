Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Ellis, Dhawan shine as Punjab Kings win last-over thriller in Guwahati

The match was a nail-biting affair, with both teams giving it their all, but in the end, it was PBKS who emerged victorious.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Ellis, Dhawan shine as Punjab Kings win last-over thriller in Guwahati
Image Source: Twitter

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings emerged victorious by five runs, thanks to the outstanding performances of Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, and Nathan Ellis.

PBKS set a formidable target of 197/4 in 20 overs, with Prabhsimran smashing a quickfire 60 off just 34 balls. Dhawan remained unbeaten at 86 off 56 balls, while Jitesh Sharma played a crucial cameo knock of 27 off 16 balls. Despite the valiant efforts of Jason Holder, who scalped two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, who took one wicket each, RR fell short of the target.

Ellis was the star of the show for PBKS, as he picked up four wickets to derail RR's chase. The match was a nail-biting affair, with both teams giving it their all, but in the end, it was PBKS who emerged victorious.

Overall, it was a fantastic display of cricket from both teams, and the fans were treated to a thrilling encounter. PBKS will be delighted with their performance and will look to carry this momentum forward in the upcoming matches.

READ| ICC Men's ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill climbs to career-best 4th spot, Virat Kohli at 6th position

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New road to join Noida Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with EPE, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad residents to benefit
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.