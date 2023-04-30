Search icon
RR vs MI, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma’s side will look to rectify their mistakes and give their fans a home win, whereas, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will eye on top spot once again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Source: Twitter

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 42nd match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The clash will start at 7:30 pm. Rajasthan will be boosted up after their impressive win over Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs, whereas, Mumbai must be agonised after 55 runs defeat against Gujarat Titans. Both teams are strong on paper but Sanju Samson’s side has been more convincing with their performance from the last two seasons. 

Mumbai is running short of death bowlers as they are leaking too many runs in their last 5 overs and in spite of playing a good game they end up chasing big totals. Apart from one or two matches MI is also struggling with their opening pair as most runs were scored by middle order batters till now. RR on the other hand, are very satisfied with both openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal as they are currently turning out to be one of the best opening pairs of the season.

Match Details: RR vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 41
Date and Time: April 30, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai


Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Cameron Green, R Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff


RR vs MI, My Dream 11 team
Rohit Sharma(c), Jos Buttler, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Cameron Green, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

RR vs MI Probable XIs


MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff


RR probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal


 

