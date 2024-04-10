RR vs GT IPL 2024: Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes second fastest Indian to....

Shubman Gill reached the landmark in his 94th inning in the cash-rich league.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, GT captain Shubman Gill, aged just 24 years and 215 days, made history by breaking RCB star Virat Kohli's record to become the youngest batter to score 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League. This incredible achievement took place during a group match against RR, where Gill reached the milestone in just 94 innings, making him the fourth-fastest batter to accomplish this feat in the IPL.

Prior to Gill's outstanding performance, Virat Kohli held the record for being the youngest player to reach 3000 runs at 26 years and 186 days. However, Gill surpassed this record at the age of 24 years and 215 days, solidifying his position as a rising star in the world of cricket. Furthermore, Gill became the second-fastest Indian player to achieve 3000 runs in the IPL, with KL Rahul holding the record for the fastest Indian to reach this milestone in just 80 innings, compared to Gill's 94.

Youngest at time of 3000 IPL runs

24y 215 - Shubhman Gill*

26y 186d - Virat Kohli

26y 320d - Sanju Samson

27y 161d - Suresh Raina

27y 343d - Rohit Sharma

Fewest innings to 3000 IPL runs

75 - Chris Gayle

80 - KL Rahul

85 - Jos Buttler

94 - Shubman Gill*

94 - David Warner

94 - Faf du Plessis

Shubman Gill's recent accomplishments have solidified his status among cricket's elite, joining the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, and Jos Buttler in reaching the 3,000-run milestone in fewer innings. Not only has Gill excelled in the IPL, but he has also surpassed 4,000 T20 runs, demonstrating his versatility and skill across various formats. What truly distinguishes Gill is not just his personal success, but his invaluable contributions to his franchise, Gujarat Titans, which made its debut in 2022. With over 1,500 IPL runs scored for GT, Gill has become a linchpin in the team's batting lineup, showcasing his ability to anchor innings and deliver match-winning performances that have been crucial to GT's success in the tournament.

Despite his impressive track record, Gill's performance in the ongoing IPL 2024 season has been inconsistent, with the exception of a notable 89-run inning against Punjab Kings. This inconsistency has had a noticeable impact on Gujarat Titans, especially since Gill assumed leadership responsibilities following Hardik Pandya's departure to Mumbai Indians. After starting the season with a victory over MI, the Titans suffered a defeat against CSK before bouncing back with a win against SRH in Ahmedabad, only to face another setback against LSG. Currently facing RR, the Titans are determined to secure a victory to enhance their position in the points table, with Rajasthan setting a target of 197 runs led by Sanju Samson's 68 and Riyan Parag's 76.

