MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

In a highly anticipated showdown, the struggling Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are gearing up to face off in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians finally secured their first victory of the season in a thrilling match against the Delhi Capitals. Despite Suryakumar Yadav's lackluster performance upon his return to competitive cricket, Mumbai emerged victorious with a convincing 29-run win while successfully defending a total of 234 runs on their home turf.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's spectacular century went to waste as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru failed to defend their total of 183 against the Rajasthan Royals in their previous match in Jaipur. Despite Kohli's exceptional form, the Royal Challengers are struggling to find consistency this season, with just one win in their first five games.

Match details

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 25th Match

Date & Time: Apr 11, 07:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma (C), Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandy, Romario Shepherd, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yash Dayal

MI vs RCB My Dream11 team

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Gerald Coatzee

