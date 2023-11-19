Headlines

Rohit Sharma's family couldn't afford Rs 275 fees, now leading India in World Cup 2023 final, know Hitman’s journey

Behind Rohit Sharma's rankings, achievements and unbreakable records, do you know how his journey in the cricket world began? Here's everything you need to know.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma aka Hitman, captain of Team India in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, will play the biggest match of his career today against Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Behind Rohit Sharma's rankings, achievements and unbreakable records, do you know how his journey in the cricket world began? 

The famous "thousand miles" journey of Sharma began in 1999 with a single, insignificant step. Ironically, the opening batsman for India back then was an off-spinner. Sharma impressed coach Dinesh Lad at a school event and the coach asked to meet the young man's parents.

However, Sharma was then residing in Borivali with his uncle and grandfather, while his parents were in Dombivali, 50 km away. Instead, the young cricketer told Lad about his uncle Ravi, who urged that the youngster be allowed to attend the Swami Vivekanand School, where he was a coach.

“His uncle told me that the school where he was studying charged only Rs 30, and that they couldn't afford to pay Rs 275. Which is when I requested the director to give him a freeship (financial aid provided to students from economically weaker sections). He is the first student for whom I requested a freeship for. The director did ask me why I was supporting this student. But I knew he was bright and played good cricket. I didn't want to let him go,” said Lad according to News18.

In the Borivali area, where Sharma was raised, neighbours informed News18 that his uncle Ravi would take him everywhere for training and matches, even to Churchgate, which was 35 km away from their home.

Former cricket player and Mumbai Indians teammate Abhishek Nayar stated that Sharma was motivated by his country's World Cup victory in 2011 and had always wished to play for India in the esteemed quadrennial competition.

However, his career really took off in 2013 when MS Dhoni requested him to open the innings in the Champions Trophy, and he was able to utilize all of his talents to produce impressive performances and the rest is history.

