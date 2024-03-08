Twitter
Rohit Sharma equals Sunil Gavaskar's feat with century in Dharamsala Test, becomes second Indian batter to....

In the 58th over of the Indian innings, he secured his 12th Test century by scoring a single through mid-wicket off Tom Hartley.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

Rohit Sharma has matched Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most Test centuries by an Indian opener in matches against England. This achievement took place during the 5th and final Test of the ongoing 5-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Rohit reached this milestone in just his 13th Test against England, while Gavaskar accomplished the feat in his 23rd Test. Rohit achieved his century off 154 balls during the first session of Day 2. In the 58th over of the Indian innings, he secured his 12th Test century by scoring a single through mid-wicket off Tom Hartley.

Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener vs England

4 - Sunil Gavaskar

4 - Rohit Sharma

3 - Vijay Merchant

3 - Murali Vijay

3 - KL Rahul

With 4 centuries against England, Rohit holds the record for the most centuries against any team in Test cricket. He has also scored 3 centuries each against South Africa and West Indies. Additionally, Rohit is one of only two Indian opening batsmen to have surpassed 1000 runs against England, alongside Gavaskar, who amassed 2483 runs from 37 Tests at an average of 38.20.

During the second innings of the Ranchi Test, Rohit surpassed the 4000-run mark in Test cricket. Furthermore, he achieved the milestone of scoring 1000 runs against England in the longest format of the game.

Also read| Indian Street Premier League 2024: Full schedule, match timings, teams and venues - All you need to know

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
