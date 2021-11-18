Rohit Sharma's 9-year old tweet on captaincy resurfaces before NZ series, fans remember Jofra Archer, Christopher Nolan

The predictions have become part and parcel of sports, whether it is predicting a team line-up or a result of the match. However, of late, a trend on Twitter some people have become famous for predicting future events, atht are going to happen in 3-4 years from now or more and one of them has been England pacer Jofra Archer.

Archer has possibly one Tweet for every event happening whether a particular player is scoring runs or taking wickets, team score, or winner of a game or the tournament and his old tweets have resurfaced time and again. Then there is Christopher Nolan, the popular filmmaker, who is known for making time-bending films.

A similar thing happened on Wednesday when India's new skipper in T20Is, Rohit Sharma travelled ahead nine years as his old tweet about a situation coinciding with the current one, resurfaced and went viral.

Rohit in a tweet dated, November 7, 2012 wrote, "Touched down in Jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility :)"

Not just he was leading India in T20Is full-time after Virat Kohli stepped down, but the first game was in Jaipur. The game he was talking about in 2012 was in the Ranji Trophy when he was captaining Mumbai for the first time, that too in Jaipur.

First time Rohit Sharma ever led Mumbai in Ranji Trophy was in Jaipur (KL Saini ground) in 2012.



First time Rohit Sharma will lead India as a full-time T20 captain will be in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/vFzFAVqD57 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 16, 2021

Rohit's captaincy stint with the Indian team started on a happy note on Wednesday as India beat New Zealand by five wickets owing to Suryakumar Yadav's fabulous knock of 62 runs off just 40 balls, while he himself scored 48 runs as they chased down 165 runs with two balls to spare.

Jofra Archer who? — Sanskar (Mi&Ro) (@ImSanskar13) November 16, 2021

Directed by Christopher Nolan — Subhasish (@subhasi65498132) November 16, 2021

The greatest prediction of all time. Rohit predicted this day 9 years back https://t.co/N9jXOOAisp — Shyam (@5ytix) November 18, 2021