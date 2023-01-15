Rishabh Pant health update: Cricketer to undergo another surgery in 6 weeks; set to miss action for most of 2023

Rishabh Pant (File Photo)

Indian cricket superstar Rishabh Pant is set for an extended period on the sidelines following his harrowing car accident last month. The wicket-keeper batsman's car collided with a divider, flipped multiple times, and burst into flames near Roorkee in the early hours of December 30th. This devastating incident has left Pant with a long road to recovery, as he faces an extended period of rehabilitation and recuperation.

The accident occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun highway as Pant was en route to his hometown to surprise his mother for the New Year. Pant was initially treated at a local hospital before being transferred to Max Hospital Dehradun. Subsequently, he was airlifted to Mumbai for further medical attention.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, it has been revealed that Pant has torn all three of the key ligaments in his knee - the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), and the medial collateral ligament (MCL). Pant has already undergone surgery in Mumbai to repair two of the ligaments, but he will still need to undergo another operation to correct his ACL. This surgery is expected to take place in six weeks' time.

The extent of Pant's injury is set to ensure that he remains sidelined from cricketing action for most of 2023. He has not been named in India's Test squad for the highly anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, and Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, recently confirmed that he will miss the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It remains to be seen if Pant can make a timely return for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which is set to take place in India during October-November.

Pant last featured for India in the two-match away Test series against Bangladesh in December, playing a vital knock of 92 in the first innings of the second Test match at Mirpur. His contribution proved to be instrumental in India's thrilling victory in the nail-biting clash.

