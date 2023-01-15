Border-Gavaskar Trophy: BCCI asks Ravindra Jadeja to prove fitness by playing in Ranji Trophy

Jadeja has been out of action since August 2022

Ravindra Jadeja is set to feature in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in order to gain match fitness ahead of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, which is set to commence on February 9.

The renowned all-rounder was recently named in India's 17-member squad for the first two Tests against Australia on Friday (January 13). However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that his availability is contingent upon his fitness.

The 34-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder sustained a knee injury during an adventure sports training session at the 2022 Asia Cup in September. This unfortunate incident caused him to miss the T20 World Cup and delayed his return to the game. However, he is now nearing the end of his rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and is reportedly back to bowling and batting.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Ravindra Jadeja is set to play Saurashtra's final round of the Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu, commencing on January 24 in Chennai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian management are taking a cautious approach to Jadeja's return to international cricket, and are unlikely to rush him back into action.

The BCCI is hoping for a positive update on Ravindra Jadeja's fitness, as they do not want to miss out on a match-winning player against the formidable Australian team. India is in contention to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship, and the upcoming Test series against Australia will be their greatest challenge yet.

The Indian team is already feeling the absence of Rishabh Pant, their top-scorer in Tests in 2022, due to a serious accident he suffered earlier this month. In Pant's absence, having a left-handed batter in the middle order could be a game-changer for India. Ravindra Jadeja is currently the No. 1 Test all-rounder, and his performances against Australia have always been exemplary. He was awarded the Player of the Series award when Australia toured India in 2017 for a four-match Test series. He was the leading wicket-taker in the series with 25 wickets and also played a match-winning knock of 63 runs in the fourth match in Dharamsala.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

