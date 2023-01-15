IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI

India will face Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the series on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvanthapuram. This will be the second ODI to be played at the stadium, with India having previously defeated West Indies there in 2018. The last international match held at the stadium was a T20I between India and South Africa in September of last year. This match will be a dead rubber, with the series already decided, but it will still be an exciting opportunity for fans to witness international cricket at the Greenfield International Stadium.

With India having already secured the series with a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the Men in Blue will be aiming to complete a clean sweep on Sunday with a solid performance.

In the second ODI, India showcased their dominance with a comprehensive victory, and they will be looking to replicate that success in the final match. With the series already in the bag, the Indian team will be looking to make a statement and finish the series with a perfect record.

At Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Team India registered a thrilling two-wicket victory. After winning the toss, the Sri Lankan batting order quickly succumbed to the attack of Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Umar Malik. India's batting didn't get off to the best start either, with top-order batters being sent back to the pavilion.

However, a crucial 75-run partnership between KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket secured the win for the hosts. Rahul finished the game with an unbeaten 64-run inning, and India won by two wickets with 40 balls to spare.

Live Streaming details

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Pitch Report

The pitch at Greenfield International Stadium can be a tricky one to navigate for batsmen. The wicket offers assistance to both spinners and pacers, so batters must remain vigilant. The toss will be a crucial factor, and the team that wins it will likely opt to bowl first.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Weather Report

The forecast for Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday is sunny skies with some scattered clouds. The chance of rain is minimal, with only a light breeze expected. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 31°C during the day, before cooling off to 23°C in the evening. Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts!

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Sri lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.

READ| IND vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI