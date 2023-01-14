IND vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

IND vs SL 3rd ODI, 2023

The third One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15th.

Team India has emerged victorious in both matches of the series thus far, with their bowlers rising to the occasion when needed. While Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have excelled with the bat, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have particularly shined with the ball, delivering impressive performances.

Sri Lanka is eager to finish the series on a high note against India, who have had their share of successes. They will rely on Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka to deliver as they attempt to avoid a clean sweep. With both teams determined to come out on top, another thrilling game awaits in Thiruvananthapuram.

Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Date: Tuesday, January 15, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs SL 3rd ODI match

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando

All-rounder: Wanindu Hasaranga (c)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL 3rd ODI My Dream11 team

Kusal Mendis, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Lahiru Kumara, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik

