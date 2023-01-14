Search icon
IND vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI at Greenfield International Stadium.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI
IND vs SL 3rd ODI, 2023

The third One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15th.

Team India has emerged victorious in both matches of the series thus far, with their bowlers rising to the occasion when needed. While Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have excelled with the bat, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have particularly shined with the ball, delivering impressive performances.

Sri Lanka is eager to finish the series on a high note against India, who have had their share of successes. They will rely on Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka to deliver as they attempt to avoid a clean sweep. With both teams determined to come out on top, another thrilling game awaits in Thiruvananthapuram.

Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Date: Tuesday, January 15, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM (IST) 

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs SL 3rd ODI match

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando

All-rounder: Wanindu Hasaranga (c)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL 3rd ODI My Dream11 team

Kusal Mendis, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Lahiru Kumara, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik

