'Not just a class cricketer...': Rishabh Pant's first post after car accident makes internet erupt in admiration

Rishabh Pant Tweets for the first time since accident | Photo: Twitter

Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant, for the first time since his horrific accident on December 30, has addressed the people. Pant took to Twitter on Monday evening, and said, his "road to recovery had begun" and thanked the BCCI, Jay Shah and government authorities for their "incredible support".

In his first public post, Pant singled out two individuals, Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, saying he would be "forever grateful and indebted" to them for ensuring he was taken to the hospital safely.

"I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted," Pant wrote.

I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted pic.twitter.com/iUcg2tazIS — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

This post by Pant has garnered lots of love, support and good wishes from around the world. The Tweet has so far been retweeted over 5,000 times and has more than 545.7k views.

One Twitter user named Ceteris Paribus wrote, "Nice. Rajat kumar and Nishu Kumar must be very nice people." another said, "Great job bro @RishabhPant17.... You have shown not just a class cricketer... you're a great human being too."

Read: Rishabh Pant’s first social media post since horrific car accident, read here