Rishab Pant's now deleted Insta story gets netizens talking, wants Urvashi Rautela to move on

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant

There is no surprise when fans witness a Bollywood celebrity getting linked up with an Indian cricketer. In fact, many cricketers even went ahead to marry these actresses namely Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh marrying Hazel Keech and even Zaheer Khan tied the knot with Sagarika.

However, one connection that keeps making headlines and has not left a good taste even for fans was that of Miss Diva Universe Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant.

The two were rumoured to be dating back in 2018 and had often got snapped together at dinners or parties. However, soon enough, news about the wicketkeeper blocking the Bollywood actress broke out.

However, now recently, a new controversy started after Urvashi Rautela addressed a certain someone as 'Mr. RP'. In a recent interview, the Bollywood celebrity was seen talking about 'RP' and many are speculating to be the initials of Rishabh Pant.

She said, "I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She furture narrated, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That someone was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai."

She added, "Mumbai aaye and mile, and bahar aate hi paps and all were there. It’s very important to give respect to the other person but I feel like media kisi bhi cheez ko, joh develop hone waali ho, pura kharab kar deti hai."

While fans had already started asking her to move on and show some respect to Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper's now-deleted Instagram story started flooding Twitter.

In the now-deleted Instagram story, fans understood the cryptic post to be about Urvashi Rautela. In the post it is written, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai".

While DNA could confirm, if the post was really from Pant's Instagram story, it has surely caused an uproar on Twitter as netizens started spreading it like wildfire.

Talking about Pant, while there is no direct confirmation, it is learnt that he is in a committed relationship with interior designer Isha Negi.