IND vs PAK: When Rishabh Pant had blocked Urvashi Rautela on Whatsapp

Several dignitaries and Bollywood royalty were present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan among opener Shikhar Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, but the fans' eyes were fixated on Urvashi Rautela.

The actor and model was seen cheering for Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who played a good knock of 39 runs including two fours and as many sixes. For the uninitiated, Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were rumoured to be dating each other in 2018.

Everytime Pant hits a boundary Camerman: pic.twitter.com/Fub1lVdoiO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 24, 2021

However, before they could make things official, the duo decided to part ways and reportedly both of them blocked each other on Whatsapp.

Recently, Rautela had wished Rishabh Pant on his birthday, earlier this month and the tweet re-ignited the dating rumours between the duo but the fans poked fin at her tweet in the replies saying let him focus on the T20 World Cup,

It was amidst the rumours of his relationship with the actress that Rishabh Pant had confirmed his relationship with Isha Negi, who hails from Dehradun and is reported to be an entrepreneur and an interior decor designer.

Notably, fans trolled Urvashi for her ‘Happy Birthday’ tweet for Pant and told the actress to stay away from the DC skipper.