IND vs PAK: Urvashi Rautela seen cheering for Rishabh Pant in stadium, fans go berserk; Akshay Kumar also in attendance

It's been more than two years since the last time these two sides met. India vs Pakistan has become a rare feature in the international calendar but in the ICC events, there's a surety that this fixture will be there because of the hype and excitement around it.

The arch-rivals were facing each other for the 200th time in international cricket and in attendance were several dignitaries and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi was seen waving the Indian flag when wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant hit a boundary off Shadab Khan in the ninth over of the innings and for the uninitiated, there has been a history between the two. The duo were rumoured to be dating each other in 2018 and apparently, when things didn't work out Pant blocked Rautela on Whatsapp.

Rautela had wished Pant on his birthday earlier this month on October 4, while fans had replied to the same poking fun at saying let him focus on the World Cup.

After the camera panned on to her, the fans came up with hilarious reactions saying Pant should have opened, he would hit five sixes in six balls, score a century, etc.

Here are some of them:

Urvashi Rautela is in the house. Spiderman has to fire. #INDvPAK https://t.co/q0g7ZkGnbg — Arun Dixit (@diarun_002) October 24, 2021

Just saw Urvashi Rautela in the crowd, Hope Rishabh apna gussa Pakistan pe utaare #INDvPAK — Shipra Deep (@shutupship) October 24, 2021

BC aaj pant se opening karani chahiye thi urvashi rautela aai h 5 balls me 6 six marta — शिव कुमार यादव (@shivK__) October 24, 2021

Urvashi rautela aayi hai match mein!! PANT DHONE WAALA HAI AAJ SABKO — Saksham (@okiedokiloki) October 24, 2021

Not just Urvashi, Akshay Kumar was also in attendance, along with Team India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan.